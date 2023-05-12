Light Touch From A Decorator La Times Crossword Clue : Decorating with a Light Touch: Tips from the Pros

Decorating with a Light Touch: Tips from the Pros

Decorating with a light touch is all about creating a space that feels fresh, airy, and uncluttered. It’s a style that’s popular with many homeowners, as it allows them to create a comfortable and inviting space without overwhelming the senses. If you’re looking to decorate with a light touch, here are some tips from the pros to help you get started.

Start with a Neutral Base

One of the keys to decorating with a light touch is to start with a neutral base. This means choosing neutral colors for your walls, floors, and furniture, such as white, beige, or gray. These colors will create a clean and calming backdrop for your decor, and they’ll allow you to add pops of color and texture without overwhelming the space.

Add Texture with Natural Materials

To create visual interest in your space without adding too much color, consider using natural materials to add texture. For example, you could add a jute rug to your living room, or a woven basket to your bedroom. These elements will add warmth and texture to your space without overwhelming it.

Use Light Fabrics

When it comes to fabrics, choose light and airy materials like linen, cotton, and silk. These fabrics will create a breezy and relaxed feel in your space, and they’ll allow natural light to filter through. Avoid heavy fabrics like velvet or corduroy, as they can make a space feel heavy and dark.

Opt for Simple, Streamlined Furniture

When choosing furniture for your space, opt for simple and streamlined pieces. Avoid bulky furniture or pieces with intricate details, as they can make a space feel cluttered. Instead, choose pieces with clean lines and simple shapes. This will create a calming and cohesive look in your space.

Add Plants

Plants are a great way to add life and energy to your space without overwhelming it. Choose plants with soft, delicate leaves like ferns or succulents, and place them in simple pots or baskets. This will create a fresh and natural feel in your space.

Choose Artwork Wisely

When choosing artwork for your space, opt for pieces that are light and airy. Avoid heavy or dark pieces, as they can make a space feel cramped. Instead, choose pieces with light colors or soft, abstract designs. This will create a calming and serene atmosphere in your space.

Keep Clutter to a Minimum

Finally, when decorating with a light touch, it’s important to keep clutter to a minimum. This means keeping surfaces clear and uncluttered, and avoiding too many decorative accessories. Instead, focus on a few key pieces that will add visual interest without overwhelming the space.

In conclusion, decorating with a light touch is all about creating a space that feels fresh, airy, and uncluttered. By starting with a neutral base, adding texture with natural materials, using light fabrics, choosing simple furniture, adding plants, choosing artwork wisely, and keeping clutter to a minimum, you can create a space that’s calm, inviting, and visually appealing. So if you’re looking to create a space that feels light and breezy, consider these tips from the pros.

Start with a Neutral Base

One of the keys to decorating with a light touch is to start with a neutral base. This means choosing neutral colors for your walls, floors, and furniture, such as white, beige, or gray. These colors will create a clean and calming backdrop for your decor, and they’ll allow you to add pops of color and texture without overwhelming the space.

Add Texture with Natural Materials

To create visual interest in your space without adding too much color, consider using natural materials to add texture. For example, you could add a jute rug to your living room, or a woven basket to your bedroom. These elements will add warmth and texture to your space without overwhelming it.

Use Light Fabrics

When it comes to fabrics, choose light and airy materials like linen, cotton, and silk. These fabrics will create a breezy and relaxed feel in your space, and they’ll allow natural light to filter through. Avoid heavy fabrics like velvet or corduroy, as they can make a space feel heavy and dark.

Opt for Simple, Streamlined Furniture

When choosing furniture for your space, opt for simple and streamlined pieces. Avoid bulky furniture or pieces with intricate details, as they can make a space feel cluttered. Instead, choose pieces with clean lines and simple shapes. This will create a calming and cohesive look in your space.

Add Plants

Plants are a great way to add life and energy to your space without overwhelming it. Choose plants with soft, delicate leaves like ferns or succulents, and place them in simple pots or baskets. This will create a fresh and natural feel in your space.

Choose Artwork Wisely

When choosing artwork for your space, opt for pieces that are light and airy. Avoid heavy or dark pieces, as they can make a space feel cramped. Instead, choose pieces with light colors or soft, abstract designs. This will create a calming and serene atmosphere in your space.

Keep Clutter to a Minimum

Finally, when decorating with a light touch, it’s important to keep clutter to a minimum. This means keeping surfaces clear and uncluttered, and avoiding too many decorative accessories. Instead, focus on a few key pieces that will add visual interest without overwhelming the space.

Decorator services for homes Interior design for residential spaces Lighting solutions for home decor Decorating trends and ideas Professional decorators for home improvement projects