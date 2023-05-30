Ligue 1 final day predictions.: Final Day of Ligue 1: Predicting the League Winner, European Qualifiers, and Relegation Candidates

Heading: PSG clinch record 11th Ligue 1 title with draw against Strasbourg

Paris Saint-Germain secured their 11th Ligue 1 title last weekend with a draw against Strasbourg. The result, coupled with Lens’ defeat to Lille, meant that PSG could not be caught at the top of the table.

PSG have dominated French football in recent years, winning seven of the last nine Ligue 1 titles. Their success has been built on the back of enormous financial backing, with the club’s Qatari owners investing heavily in players and facilities.

Heading: Marseille secure third place, Monaco and Rennes battle for Europa League spot

With PSG and Lens out of reach, Marseille have secured third place in Ligue 1. The southern club have had a solid season, with Argentine striker Dario Benedetto leading the way up front.

In the battle for Europa League qualification, it’s a tight race between Monaco and Rennes. Both teams are on 65 points, with Lille just one point ahead in fourth. The fifth-placed team will also qualify for the inaugural Europa Conference League.

Heading: Angers, Troyes and Ajaccio relegated, Nantes and Auxerre at risk

At the bottom of the table, Angers, Troyes and Ajaccio have already been relegated to Ligue 2. However, two more teams will join them as the league is cut to 18 sides next year.

Nantes and Auxerre are currently in danger of the drop, with Nantes on 33 points and Auxerre on 35. Both teams will need to win on the final day of the season and hope that other results go their way.

Heading: Final round of fixtures

The final round of fixtures in Ligue 1 takes place this weekend, with all games kicking off at the same time on Saturday.

PSG will lift the trophy at home to Clermont, while Marseille travel to Ajaccio. Monaco face Toulouse, while Rennes travel to Brest. Lille, who are currently in the Europa League spot, travel to Troyes.

At the bottom of the table, Nantes host Angers, while Auxerre travel to Lens. Reims take on Montpellier, Nice face Lyon, and Lorient play Strasbourg.

Heading: Conclusion

The final day of the Ligue 1 season promises to be an exciting one, with plenty still to be decided. While PSG have already been crowned champions, there is still the battle for Europa League qualification and the fight against relegation to be resolved.

It’s been another season of dominance for PSG, but the rest of the league will be hoping to close the gap next year. With the league set to be reduced to 18 teams, the competition for places will be even fiercer, and every point will count.

