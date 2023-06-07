LIHEAP cooling assistance: Complete Guide to Obtaining Assistance for Cooling Bills through LIHEAP Utility Payments

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program: Cooling Assistance for Struggling Residents

During the scorching summer months, residents who struggle to keep their homes cool can apply for their state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The federally funded program assists eligible people across the country with fuel and cooling costs, as well as avoiding disconnection. It also aids those facing an emergency situation relating to heating equipment or bills.

Assisting Those in Need

Recipients of LIHEAP are typically those who pay a high proportion of household income on home energy costs. The program helps them meet their home energy needs by providing financial assistance for cooling costs. Applications open at varying dates depending on the state or territory, and some either offer cooling assistance year-round or not at all.

States Offering Cooling Assistance Year-Round

American Samoa

Arizona

California

District of Columbia

Florida

Mariana Islands

Missouri

Nevada

New Mexico

North Dakota

Oregon

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

States Without Cooling Assistance Programs

Alaska

Colorado

Connecticut

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

For the remaining states, most cooling applications open as early as March 1 and close as late as September 30. In New Jersey, applications are open from October 1 to June 30, with residents receiving payments from May through August. Aspiring applicants can look at the LIHEAP section on the website of the Department of Health and Human Services for additional information.

Financial Assistance for Cooling Costs

LIHEAP payments can be used for purchasing, installing, or repairing air conditioning units or heat pumps, as well as for paying electric bills or security deposits for operating cooling equipment. Direct payment amounts vary based on the state as well. The lowest minimum LIHEAP payment for cooling is $1 in Delaware, and the highest maximum payment is $2,213 in Maryland. Applicants can look at the LIHEAP benefits website for a breakdown of payment by state.

Conclusion

The LIHEAP program provides a lifeline for families struggling to make ends meet during the summer months. With cooling assistance available in some states year-round and in others during specific periods, it’s important for eligible residents to apply as soon as possible to receive the financial assistance they need to stay cool and comfortable.

