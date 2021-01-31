Lil Shelton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lil Shelton has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Lil Shelton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

"I was so saddened to hear of the passing of Lil Shelton. At our SPHS fall coaches meeting at the beginning of the season, the football coach would give her a standing ovation when she entered the room," one reader writes. https://t.co/07h7UubCY7 — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) January 31, 2021

