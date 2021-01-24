Liliane Amorim Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Influencier Liliane Amorim has Died.

Liliane Amorim Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Influencier Liliane Amorim has Died.

Influencier Liliane Amorim has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.

Garanhuns Eventos 2h  · Influencier Liliane Amorim, aged 26, dies after complications in liposuction.
Blogger was in serious condition since January 17 Died this Sunday (24) digital influencer Liliane Amorim, 26, due to complications suffered after liposuction surgery. Liliane was in serious condition since January 17, at Unimed of the city of Juazeiro do Norte, Ceará.

