Lilkant Mahato – victim of elephant attack in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district : 68-year-old man trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district

68-year-old man trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district

A herd of wild elephants in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district trampled a 68-year-old man to death in Khunti village, according to police. The victim, identified as Lilkant Mahato, was relieving himself when the incident occurred. The elephants also caused damage to a house in the village and paddy fields. A police team was informed by the villagers and recovered the body, which was sent for post-mortem examination. This report was auto-generated from PTI news service, and ThePrint assumes no responsibility for its content.

News Source : ThePrint

