Lillian Blancas Death -Dead – Obituary : Lillian Blancas, an El Paso attorney has Died .
KVIA ABC-7 News on Twitter: “#Breaking — Lillian Blancas, an El Paso attorney who is in a runoff for a municipal judgeship, has died while hospitalized with Covid-19. She was 47. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
