Lilliane Brady Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cobar mayor Lilliane Brady has Died.

Very sad news. Mayor Brady was a champion and a legend. Longest serving female mayor passes away at the age of 90 https://t.co/bdtvswGjAq via @dailyliberal
— Nyunggai Warren Mundine AO (@nyunggai) February 7, 2021
Nyunggai Warren Mundine AO @nyunggai Very sad news. Mayor Brady was a champion and a legend. Longest serving female mayor passes away at the age of 90 https://dailyliberal.com.au/story/7116039/longest-serving-female-mayor-passes-away-at-the-age-of-90/… via @dailyliberal
