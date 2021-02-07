Lilliane Brady Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cobar mayor Lilliane Brady has Died.

Cobar mayor Lilliane Brady has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

Very sad news. Mayor Brady was a champion and a legend. Longest serving female mayor passes away at the age of 90 https://t.co/bdtvswGjAq via @dailyliberal

Nyunggai Warren Mundine AO @nyunggai Very sad news. Mayor Brady was a champion and a legend. Longest serving female mayor passes away at the age of 90 https://dailyliberal.com.au/story/7116039/longest-serving-female-mayor-passes-away-at-the-age-of-90/… via @dailyliberal

