Lily Henderson Death -Dead – Obituary : Cllr Lily Henderson has Died .
Cllr Lily Henderson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Very sad Cllr Lily Henderson has died. I ve known Lily 30 yrs in Blackpool politics – we went from Red & Blue sparring to being friends. Lily was Indefatigable, passionate & proud for her family , Highfield ( wise chair of school governors) & a rock @BlackpoolScouts 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JDaCfC4DKe
— Gordon Marsden (@GordonMarsden) December 18, 2020
