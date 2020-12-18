Lily Henderson Death -Dead – Obituary : Cllr Lily Henderson has Died .

Cllr Lily Henderson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Gordon Marsden @GordonMarsden Very sad Cllr Lily Henderson has died. I ve known Lily 30 yrs in Blackpool politics – we went from Red & Blue sparring to being friends. Lily was Indefatigable, passionate & proud for her family , Highfield ( wise chair of school governors) & a rock ⁦ @BlackpoolScouts ⁩ 1/2

