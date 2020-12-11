Lily Whaley Death -Dead : Lily Whaley of Sevierville was killed was killed in a crash on Highway 411 in Jefferson County.

Lily Whaley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

Charles Tritt 9 hrs · One person was killed in a crash on Highway 411 in Jefferson County on Wednesday. According to the THP, 16 year old Lily Whaley of Sevierville was killed when her vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by 52 Elva Robinson of Wayne West Virginia. Robinson was injured in the crash. A passenger in the Robinson vehicle, 53 year old Crit Cassidy also of Wayne West Virginia. According to the THP, Whaley pulled from Rhinehart Road onto 411 into the path pf the Robinson vehicle. The Whaley vehicle overturned before coming to rest.. The Robinson vehicle also overturned and came to rest in the median. Seat belts were in use.

Source: (20) Cocke County Life (Uncensored) | Facebook

Tributes

Brandi Herbstritt wrote

Oh Lily 💔 My heart is broken . I remember the first time I held you in my arms after you came into this world 🌎 You were so full of life ,You were our little wild child, Daredevil , So Brave just like your mom and Aunt . And you loved us all so hard ,

I loved watching you grow up into the beautiful woman you were becoming . Life definitely cheated us losing you at 16 Now your our Angel 👼 I want you to know Everyone was so proud of you . Your grandpa was bragging on you and how proud of you he was when I ran into him at firehouse subs for lunch . He was a proud papa .

You were soooo Loved.

Fly high MISS LILY 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍

Nastasha Whaley

Junior , Debbie , Dawnita , Khale , Britt

I love you guys so much ❤️

