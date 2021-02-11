Limb Robin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Limb Robin has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021
Limb Robin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.
I have just read on Facebook that @LimbRobin has passed away aged 62. I started lifting beet in 81 and Robin was the first BS fieldsman to come and criticise my topping. Rest well and you will be very much missed. RIP Robin.
— Robert (@waddledogie) February 11, 2021
