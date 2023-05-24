Limoncello recipe: How to Create the Perfect Limoncello Recipe at Home

Limoncello: The Vibrant Booze of Campania

Slightly similar to a sour lemon drop, limoncello is the beverage you seek after linguini with clams or a Neapolitan-style D.O.P. pizza on the Amalfi coast. This drink hails from the region Campania, and the prim and proper would offer a sip to their visiting acquaintances. Tourists and locals alike are bound to stuff their bags with bottles of this vibrant booze. Considered an aperitif or beverage enjoyed before or after eating, it’s likely you’ll skip dessert for a few more sips. The liquor is quite sweet and strong with a lasting, delightful flavor.

The Traditional Recipe

Limoncello is traditionally made with Amalfi lemons, which are unfortunately nothing like you’d find in your local grocery store. The lemons are between the size of a grapefruit and a melon with a dense white pith. But we’ll make do with what’s available! Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients

10-12 lemons (preferably organic)

1 bottle (750 ml) of vodka

3 cups of water

2.5 cups of sugar

Instructions

Peel the lemons, making sure to remove as little of the white pith as possible. Place the lemon peels in a large non-reactive container (glass or stainless steel) and pour the vodka over them. Seal the container and let it sit in a cool, dark place for 5-7 days. After the vodka has taken on the lemon flavor, strain the liquid through a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth. In a saucepan, heat the water and sugar until the sugar dissolves. Then, let it cool. Add the sugar syrup to the vodka and stir well. Transfer the limoncello to a glass bottle or quart container and store it in the cabinet, fridge, or freezer for up to 6 months.

Pro tips:

Plan ahead if you want a bottle to gift for the holidays. Make sure you’re working at least 1 week in advance to allow the liquor to take on the lemon flavor.

No doubt you’ll have leftover lemons, so lemonade is in order for lunchtime sips.

Use non-reactive vessels to make and store your limoncello.

Lemon size ranges, so it’s important to weigh out the peels to ensure you’re getting the perfect lemon-to-liquor ratio.

Liquor varies per recipe, but we used Tito’s vodka because it’s fairly priced and of decent quality. If you want the smoothest experience, go for Grey Goose or Ciroc.

How to Serve

If you’re making it homemade, serve it chilled straight in a tulip or shot glass. Limoncello can be shaken into a lemon drop martini or turned into tiramisu.

Final Thoughts

Although the traditional recipe calls for Amalfi lemons, you can still make delicious limoncello with whatever lemons you have available. The sweet and strong flavor of this vibrant booze is perfect for sipping before or after a meal. Make sure to plan ahead if you want to gift a bottle for the holidays, and store your limoncello in a sealed glass bottle or quart container in the cabinet, fridge, or freezer for up to 6 months.

Made this recipe? Let us know in the comments below!

Limoncello recipe Homemade limoncello Limoncello ingredients Limoncello making process Limoncello storage and serving tips

News Source : Delish

Source Link :Best Limoncello Recipe – How To Make Limoncello/