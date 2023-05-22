Lincoln Clayton Smith (suspect) : Driver arrested for DUII in crash that killed 7 farmworkers near Albany

Suspect in Deadly Oregon Crash Identified as Lincoln Clayton Smith

Last week’s crash on Interstate 5 near Albany involved two semi trucks and a van carrying 11 farmworkers, resulting in the death of seven individuals. The victims were all in the van, which had pulled over behind a parked semi truck when a second truck crashed into the back of the van, pushing it into the first semi truck. The driver of the second truck, Lincoln Clayton Smith of California, was arrested on charges of DUII, reckless driving, manslaughter, and assaults. The van occupants were all agricultural laborers commuting home at the time of the crash. Four occupants survived, but three remain hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the parked truck, Eduard Netesov of Gresham, was uninjured. The victims’ names, ages, residences, and conditions have been released by Oregon State Police.

News Source : KGW Staff

