Lincoln Clayton Smith, suspect in fatal Oregon crash : Semi-truck driver charged with DUII and manslaughter following fatal crash on I-5, suspect identified as Lincoln Clayton Smith

“Semi-Truck Driver Lincoln Clayton Smith Charged with DUII and Manslaughter After Fatal I-5 Crash”

May 20, 2023 8:00 a.m.

Following a three-vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon, a semi-truck driver has been arrested and charged with DUII and seven counts of second-degree manslaughter. The crash occurred on Interstate 5, about ten miles from Albany, in the northbound lanes near the Santiam Rest Area.

The Oregon State Police stated that the commercial motor vehicle veered off the road and hit a van carrying eleven people, then pushed it into a parked CMV on the east shoulder. The impact caused severe damage to the van.

Unfortunately, six people died at the scene, while one victim was airlifted to the hospital but later passed away. The other four occupants sustained various injuries and were taken by ambulance for treatment. The names of the victims have not been released yet.

The operator of the parked CMV was unharmed.

The driver responsible for the accident, identified as 52-year-old Lincoln Clayton Smith from North Highlands, California, was taken for medical evaluation and later arrested. He faces additional charges of reckless driving and three counts of third-degree assault.

OSP received assistance from multiple EMS and law enforcement agencies, as well as the Oregon Department of Transportation.