Lincoln Dietz Death -Dead – Obituary : WWII vet Lincoln Dietz of Charlton has Died .

WWII vet Lincoln Dietz of Charlton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Mark Mulholland @MulhollandWNYT I’m sad to report the passing of decorated WWII vet Lincoln Dietz of Charlton. The D-Day survivor was sharp, charming and engaging ‘til the end.The community threw a parade for his 100th birthday in May. “Beyond the imagination,” he told me that day. RIP, Mr. Dietz. ⁦

