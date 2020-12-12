Lincoln Dietz Death -Dead – Obituary : WWII vet Lincoln Dietz of Charlton has Died .
WWII vet Lincoln Dietz of Charlton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
I’m sad to report the passing of decorated WWII vet Lincoln Dietz of Charlton. The D-Day survivor was sharp, charming and engaging ‘til the end.The community threw a parade for his 100th birthday in May. “Beyond the imagination,” he told me that day. RIP, Mr. Dietz. @WNYT pic.twitter.com/SLyk4K200r
— Mark Mulholland (@MulhollandWNYT) December 12, 2020
