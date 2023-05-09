“Lincoln elementary school assault” : Lincoln woman apprehended for assaulting child with headbutt outside elementary school

Lincoln: Woman detained for assaulting a child with a headbutt outside an elementary school

A woman was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska on Friday after allegedly headbutting an eight-year-old child outside of an elementary school. According to court documents, an employee of Everett Elementary School witnessed the intoxicated woman shouting at students before lunging at the child and striking them in the head, causing pain and a contusion.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Mollyjo Taylor, was quickly located and taken into custody. Lincoln Public Schools assisted with an interview involving the victim, who had a visible contusion on their head. Taylor was cited and lodged for intentional child abuse and was also involved in several other disturbances during the same day, including two assaults.

