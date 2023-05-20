Lincoln inmate death Bellevue life sentence: Life-sentenced inmate from Bellevue dies while in custody in Lincoln

Bellevue Inmate Serving Life Sentence Dies in Custody in Lincoln

It was a tragic day for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) on Wednesday when an inmate serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) in Bellevue died while in custody in Lincoln. The inmate was identified as 49-year-old Terry Berry, who had been incarcerated at TSCI since 2004.

The Details of the Incident

According to the NDCS, Berry was found unresponsive in his cell at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC) in Lincoln on Wednesday morning. The staff immediately responded to the situation and provided emergency medical care to Berry, but their efforts were unsuccessful in reviving him. Berry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NDCS has stated that they are investigating the incident, and that foul play is not suspected. However, they have not released any further details about the cause of Berry’s death or the circumstances surrounding it.

Terry Berry’s Criminal History

Terry Berry was convicted of first-degree murder in 2003 for the shooting death of 23-year-old Christopher Harty in Omaha. Berry and another man, Jason Wilkinson, were both charged with the crime, but Berry was the one who pulled the trigger.

At the time of his sentencing in 2004, Berry was already serving a sentence of 20 years to life for a previous murder conviction in Douglas County. He was also facing charges of assault and battery for an incident that occurred while he was awaiting trial for the Harty murder.

The Impact on Berry’s Family and Friends

The news of Terry Berry’s death was undoubtedly devastating for his family and friends, many of whom had been hoping for a chance at his eventual release. Berry’s sister, Lisa Berry, expressed her grief in a Facebook post, saying that she was “heartbroken” by the loss of her brother.

“My brother Terry was a wonderful man who made some mistakes in his life,” Lisa Berry wrote. “But he was still my brother, and I loved him very much. I will miss him every day.”

The Response from Advocacy Groups

The news of Terry Berry’s death has also sparked a response from several advocacy groups who are calling for reform in the Nebraska prison system. The Nebraska ACLU released a statement condemning the conditions at TSCI and other state correctional facilities, saying that they “are not only cruel, but they are also counterproductive.”

“The death of Terry Berry is a tragedy that could have been prevented,” the ACLU’s statement reads. “We need to take a hard look at our criminal justice system and make the changes necessary to ensure that incidents like this never happen again.”

The Future of the NDCS

The death of Terry Berry is just one of many incidents that have called into question the effectiveness of the NDCS. In recent years, there have been reports of overcrowding, understaffing, and inadequate medical care in Nebraska’s prisons. It is clear that there is a need for reform in the system, but what that reform will look like remains to be seen.

In the meantime, the NDCS is continuing its investigation into the death of Terry Berry. They have expressed their condolences to his family and are committed to ensuring that all inmates in their custody are treated with dignity and respect.

Conclusion

The death of Terry Berry is a tragedy that has affected not only his family and friends, but also the entire Nebraska prison system. It is a reminder that there is a need for reform in our criminal justice system, and that we must work together to ensure that incidents like this never happen again.

1. Lincoln prison death of Bellevue inmate serving life sentence

2. Life sentence inmate from Bellevue dies in custody in Lincoln

3. Nebraska prison system under scrutiny after death of Bellevue inmate

4. Investigation launched into death of Bellevue inmate in Lincoln prison

5. Family demands answers after death of Bellevue inmate serving life sentence