Lincoln Smith, suspect in Oregon highway crash that killed seven people, faces DUI and manslaughter charges : Truck driver charged with DUI and manslaughter in Oregon crash that killed 7, including agricultural workers

California semi-truck driver Lincoln Smith charged with DUI and manslaughter in Oregon highway crash that killed seven

Oregon State Police have charged Lincoln Smith, a semi-truck driver involved in a deadly crash on Thursday, with DUI and manslaughter. The accident occurred on Interstate 5 between Salem and Albany when Smith’s 18-wheeler collided with a passenger van carrying 11 people, six of whom died at the scene. One more victim died on the way to the hospital, while the remaining four were taken to local hospitals with injuries. Smith was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and an inhalant during the collision and has a lengthy criminal history. The van was believed to be transporting agricultural workers. Smith is set to appear in court on May 30.

News Source : Patrick Reilly

