Linda Cardellini Husband : Who is Linda Cardellini’s Husband? Meet the Man Behind the Actress

Discovering Linda Cardellini’s Husband: The Man Behind the Actress

Linda Cardellini is a well-known actress who has graced our screens for years now. She has been in the industry since the 1990s and has starred in many hit TV shows and movies. Her talent and beauty have made her one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. But who is Linda Cardellini’s husband? In this article, we will explore the man behind the actress.

Who is Linda Cardellini’s Husband?

Linda Cardellini’s husband is Steven Rodriguez. He is a famous professional skateboarder and entrepreneur. Steven Rodriguez was born on June 29, 1979, in Los Angeles, California. He is also known as “Stevie Williams” in the skateboarding world. Steven Rodriguez is the founder of the skateboarding company “DGK” or Dirty Ghetto Kids.

Steven Rodriguez’s Career in Skateboarding

Steven Rodriguez started his career in skateboarding when he was just a teenager. He was sponsored by many big skateboarding companies like DC Shoes, Chocolate Skateboards, and others. He quickly became one of the most famous skateboarders in the world. He won many competitions and even appeared on the cover of many skateboarding magazines.

Steven Rodriguez’s Passion for Skateboarding

Steven Rodriguez’s passion for skateboarding led him to start his own company. In 2002, he founded “DGK” or Dirty Ghetto Kids. The company quickly became popular among the skateboarding community. It was based on the idea of celebrating the culture of inner-city skateboarders. The company’s motto is “For the dirty ghetto kids who’ve never had a voice.”

DGK’s Success

DGK has become a successful company and has expanded into clothing, accessories, and even a skateboarding team. The company has also collaborated with many famous brands like Nike, New Era, and others.

Steven Rodriguez and Linda Cardellini

Steven Rodriguez and Linda Cardellini have been together for over a decade now. They met in 2009 and started dating shortly after. The couple got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot in 2019. They have two children together, a daughter named Lilah-Rose and a son named Mateo.

Privacy in their Personal Lives

Linda Cardellini and Steven Rodriguez are known for being private about their personal lives. They rarely share details about their relationship or family on social media. However, they have been spotted together at various events and have been photographed by paparazzi.

Charity Work

Steven Rodriguez is known for his love for skateboarding and his successful business ventures. He has also been involved in charity work. In 2017, he launched a charity skateboard auction to raise funds for Puerto Rican hurricane relief efforts.

Linda Cardellini’s Acting Career

Linda Cardellini is known for her talent and versatility as an actress. She has starred in many popular TV shows and movies. She is best known for her role as Lindsay Weir in the hit TV show “Freaks and Geeks.” She has also appeared in movies like “Legally Blonde,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and “Green Book.” She has been nominated for many awards for her performances, including an Emmy for her role in the Netflix show “Dead to Me.”

In Conclusion

Linda Cardellini’s husband is Steven Rodriguez, a renowned skateboarder and entrepreneur. He is the founder of the skateboarding company DGK and has won many competitions in his career. The couple has been together for over a decade and has two children together. While they are private about their personal lives, they are known for their success in their respective fields. Both Linda Cardellini and Steven Rodriguez are talented and accomplished individuals who have made a mark in their industries.

