Linda McKnight Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Wig Supervisor Linda McKnight has Died.
Wig Supervisor Linda McKnight has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
So sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful Wig Supervisor Linda McKnight. She saved my ass on a multitude of occasions, and was always so, so much fun to be around. You’ll be missed, Linda!
— Morgan Large Design (@MorganLarge) February 12, 2021
