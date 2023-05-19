Linda Yaccarino Net Worth: What is the Net Worth of Linda Yaccarino, the Newly Appointed CEO of Twitter?

Linda Yaccarino: The Woman Behind Twitter’s New CEO

Perhaps you may recognize Linda Yaccarino’s face from somewhere, but you can’t quite place her face. She is the woman who has landed a few interviews with Elon Musk before and after he purchased Twitter. That same woman is the one the tech mogul handpicked to become the platform’s new CEO. But what are her credentials and what is her net worth? Let’s dive into Linda Yaccarino’s specifics and tell you all about her professional life.

Early Life and Education

Linda Yaccarino was born in New York and grew up in Deer Park. She graduated from Pennsylvania University’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications with a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications back in 1985. After her graduation, she started her career in advertising, working for a local newspaper in New York.

Career

Yaccarino has worked in major corporations such as NBC Universal and Turner Entertainment for 15 years. During her time at NBC Universal, she served as the Chairman of Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships. She led the company’s upfront presentations, which helped them secure billions of dollars in advertising revenue.

In 2021, Elon Musk appointed Yaccarino as Twitter’s new CEO. Her appointment came after Jack Dorsey stepped down from the position. Yaccarino has a reputation for leading successful media and advertising companies, making her the perfect candidate for the role.

Net Worth

The 61-year-old CEO has taken one of the hottest seats in tech companies and will get paid millions of dollars to do her job as best she can. But her entire net worth is currently at around $40 million. As the new Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino is slated to make around $6 million per annum plus bonuses she gets for fulfilling some objectives. In bonus pay alone, Yaccarino is entitled to an extra $2 million and another $4 million in stock options after her 3-year contract on Twitter expires.

Assets

Linda Yaccarino has accumulated quite a fortune over the years. Amongst her assets, she has 5 real estate properties, 7 cars, 2 luxury yachts, and cash reserves of over $8 million. She also owns an investment portfolio of 13 stocks that are currently valued at $5 million. These companies where she has stocks are Cognizant, Procer & Gamble, Costco, General Motors, and Starbucks.

Philanthropy

Linda Yaccarino is an active philanthropist, and she supports various charities. She is a member of the World Economic Forum and has hosted a number of events in the past. She also supports the Cancer Research Institute, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, and the Robin Hood Foundation.

Personal Life

Linda Yaccarino is married to Claude Madrazo, and they have two children. She is known to be a private person and doesn’t share much about her personal life. However, she is highly respected in the media and advertising industry, and her appointment as Twitter’s CEO has been widely praised.

Conclusion

Linda Yaccarino is a successful businesswoman who has achieved a lot in her career. Her appointment as Twitter’s CEO is a testament to her leadership skills and industry experience. With her net worth, assets, and philanthropy work, Yaccarino has cemented her place as one of the most influential women in media and advertising. It will be exciting to see where she takes Twitter in the coming years.

1. Linda Yaccarino Salary

2. Linda Yaccarino Career

3. Linda Yaccarino Income

4. Linda Yaccarino Wealth

5. Linda Yaccarino Earnings

News Source : LW

Source Link :Linda Yaccarino Net Worth: How much money does the new Twitter CEO have?/