Linda Yaccarino SEO keyword: Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO.: Who is Linda Yaccarino, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter?

Who is Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter?

Background

Yaccarino is a former global advertising chief at NBCUniversal, with more than a decade of experience in the advertising industry and almost two decades as the head of advertising sales in Turner. During her leadership in NBCUniversal, her 2,000-member global team generated more than $100 billion in ad sales among all her other achievements. She was responsible for stewarding and monetizing the company’s industry-leading portfolio of linear networks, digital and streaming platforms, distribution and commerce partnerships, and client relationships.

Ad Sales Expertise

Yaccarino is known for creating a unified advertising sales system and advocating for the improvement of audience measurement. In 2015, she remarked that audience measurement in media was in “an absolute acute crisis” and explained the unmeasured NBCUniversal’s viewership that resulted in a loss of ad sales. Not satisfied with using an external audience measuring company, NBCUniversal released their own metric tool in 2018 called CFlight. They take pride in it as the “industry’s first cross-platform, unified advertising currency metric.”

Take Against Digital Media

Yaccarino is also known for her fight with social media companies to win over advertisers. She “spent her years fighting social media companies for the billions of dollars that advertisers divide up every year between old and new media.” She pointed out that families don’t gather around newsfeeds compared to when they watch the television, social media “grade their own homework” for not using independent auditors, and TV networks have always produced high-quality content, which internet companies have been struggling with.

Bringing Back Advertisers

Yaccarino is expected to bring her extensive experience in the ads industry to Twitter in order to re-establish relationships with advertisers. Twitter is suffering from a plunge in advertising revenue since Musk took over the social media platform. According to a report from The Information, over 500 of Twitter’s top advertisers have paused spending on Twitter, causing the company’s daily revenue to drop “40% lower than the same day a year ago,” with the company even starting to offer free ads in an attempt to bring back advertisers.

Pushback from Musk’s Fans

Musk’s right-leaning supporters are cautious with what the new Twitter CEO is planning for the company in terms of censorship policies. The Washington Post said in an article Musk’s fans think that Yaccarino’s past occupation holds signs that she will “tamp down on Musk’s free-speech initiatives.” Yaccarino’s connection with WEF appears to “irk Musk’s right-leaning or anarchist base.” The report also said that Musk’s supporters suggest that her background “undermines the platform’s commitment to free speech.” To quell his supporters’ worries of Yaccarino bringing back stricter policies against mis- and disinformation, Musk said in a tweet he was “adamant about defending free speech.”

Questioning Musk Head-On

During an on-stage interview at NBCUniversal’s MMA’s POSSIBLE Miami Event, Yaccarino showed she can also be tough on Musk. During the event, Yaccarino pressed Musk on some issues such as free speech on Twitter, Musk’s controversial tweets, and the future of marketing on the social media platform. The then soon-to-be Twitter CEO asked Musk to explain his new content moderation policies, saying that he’ll implement free speech and allow users to “post hateful content” in the platform but will reduce its reach and “put a warning label” on these kinds of content. The two also gave priority to user and stakeholder feedback during the interview.

Conclusion

Yaccarino’s appointment as CEO of Twitter is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the social media platform, particularly in the area of advertising. Her extensive experience in the ads industry and her advocacy for the improvement of audience measurement can help in re-establishing relationships with advertisers, which is crucial in bringing back Twitter’s revenue. However, her past occupation and connection with WEF have raised concerns among Musk’s right-leaning supporters, who fear that she may undermine the platform’s commitment to free speech. Despite this, Yaccarino and Musk both shared the kind of vision of what Twitter is going to be, with the new CEO emphasizing the importance of user and stakeholder feedback.

