Lindsay Folan Death -Obituary – Dead : Lindsay Folan has Died .

By | December 28, 2020
0 Comment

Lindsay Folan Death -Obituary – Dead : Lindsay Folan has Died .

Lindsay Folan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 28. 2020.

Lisa Jo Ebbe Mclellan is with Lindsay Folan. December 26 at 6:07 PM  · RIP Lindsay Folan I’m absolutely overwhelmed with sadness

Source: (20+) Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

John Flugaur wrote
So sorry to hear this. My daughter knows her sister. Do they know what happened? PM me if you want.. Take Care♥️

Carmen CC Roth wrote
My thoughts and prayers are with Lindsey’s family and friends.

Jeri Stark wrote
What happen ,r u ok
Let me know ,sounds like someone passed away
Jeri

Tiffanny Worzella-Glodowski wrote
My prayers go out to her family so sad.

Mary Warner wrote
So sad, my prayers go out to her family and friends. She was beautiful.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...