Lindsay Overbay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :nurse killed in Tuesday’s shooting at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo.

Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021

Lindsay Overbay has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

Fox 9 7h · A family friend has identified the nurse killed in Tuesday’s shooting at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota as 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay.

Source: Fox 9 – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Kristin Kirk-Healy

So terribly sorry for the loss of your beautiful friend. Such a tragedy that woman’s friends and family have to endure. Sending prayers to all her knew her .

Bob Johnson

It is absolutely tragic and preventable. Legislation was enacted in 2019 to limit prescribing of opioids. Patients can now only get a 7 day supply for acute pain from let’s say a back surgery. If it’s dental pain it would only be 4 days. Some exclusions are chronic pain, cancer pain, and palliative care. So let’s say you were prescribed opioids in 2018 without these strict limitations. You then have the doctors cutting people off to protect their licenses. Maybe followup care wasn’t the greatest and patients are treated like addicts. Then addiction can make people do terrible things. Often times these people are just taking medications as prescribed and then can no longer get it do to stricter laws. Though this man is responsible, we can attribute these deaths to the over prescribing of these medications and the social harm and death it has caused for decades.

Maria Gutierrez

So very sad and makes me mad – that this continues to happen.you are not safe anywhere?? prayers for all those people involved especially for this young lady s family .

blessings.

Patti Rouleau

Ones heart just breaks. Praying for her family and all of the families In that Clinic.

Linda DeVito

All for a drug addict…. Horrible…and I know people won’t like that comment….but I am really bitter and angered..and I know some drug addicts,and they make me want to puke…they destroy not only there only lives,but loved ones and innocent people…my heart is a little harden towards these pill poppers..sorry if I offend anyone… but an innocent life was taken…and I am

