Lindsey Motes Death -Obituary – Dead : Lindsey Motes has Died .

Lindsey Motes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Madelyn Lee 13 hrs · Heaven gained a beautiful angel last night. I don’t want to believe it. Lindsey motes was the most energetic, funniest, kind-hearted person I knew. She was always the life of the party. She always had a heart for others. Always made sure everyone else was okay. Mine and her friendship was like no other. It hurts. I’m going to miss making tik toks with you. i’m going to miss our girl talks. I’m going to miss riding around in your jeep with the tops down. I’m going to miss our mountain hikes and getting lost because we lost the map. it’s just like yesterday we were all at the beach doing the vomatron. I’m thankful for all of the memories made with her. I’m thankful to have had a friend like her. she is one of a kind. Please pray hard for her family. also please pray for the ones involved. Hold you loved ones tight. Never hold grudges. We are not promised tomorrow. life is too short. got needed her more than we did. fly high bby girl. you are loved by many.

