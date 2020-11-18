Lindy McDaniel Death -Dead : Former Cardinals All-Star pitcher Lindy McDaniel has died.

Former Cardinals All-Star pitcher Lindy McDaniel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

” St. Louis Cardinals on Twitter: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Cardinals All-Star pitcher Lindy McDaniel at age 84. Debuting as a 19-year-old in 1955, McDaniel pitched primarily as a closer and long man in his 8 seasons in St. Louis. Our sympathies go out to McDaniel’s family and friends. ”

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Cardinals All-Star pitcher Lindy McDaniel at age 84. Debuting as a 19-year-old in 1955, McDaniel pitched primarily as a closer and long man in his 8 seasons in St. Louis. Our sympathies go out to McDaniel’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/SNg3zdpVgX — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 17, 2020

Tributes

Sad to hear about the COVID-19 death of Lindy McDaniel over the weekend. This card was in my dad’s collection as a kid in the 60s, then found in my grandmother’s attic in 1992, and signed by Lindy at a card show in Plano, TX in January 2015. pic.twitter.com/4rmUwru9bc — DFWGrapher (@DFWGrapher) November 18, 2020

#Yankees reliever Lindy McDaniel dies at 84 of COVID. I remember him. A minister as I recall. Old school reliever, gray at the temples. W Jack Aker and Steve Hamilton. A fine bullpen on a weak team. Traded for Lou Piniella! https://t.co/jBpDVBLSaq — Daniel Akst (@danakst) November 18, 2020

Lindy McDaniel was great to my friend Ed Lucas. Maybe one of the first MLB players to go out of their way to be nice to Ed, who is blind but was an aspiring journalist. — Jim Hague (@ogsmar) November 17, 2020