Lindy McDaniel Death -Dead : Former Cardinals All-Star pitcher Lindy McDaniel has died.

By | November 18, 2020
0 Comment

Lindy McDaniel Death -Dead : Former Cardinals All-Star pitcher Lindy McDaniel has died.

Former Cardinals All-Star pitcher Lindy McDaniel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

” St. Louis Cardinals on Twitter: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Cardinals All-Star pitcher Lindy McDaniel at age 84. Debuting as a 19-year-old in 1955, McDaniel pitched primarily as a closer and long man in his 8 seasons in St. Louis. Our sympathies go out to McDaniel’s family and friends. ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Lindy McDaniel Death -Dead : Former Cardinals All-Star pitcher Lindy McDaniel has died.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.