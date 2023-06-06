“Link PAN-Aadhaar”: Deadline Approaching: Connect PAN-Aadhaar to Avoid NPS Restrictions

Linking PAN with Aadhaar is Compulsory: What You Need to Know

The Indian government has made it mandatory for individuals to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar. Failure to do so before the deadline of 30th June 2023 can result in the suspension or deactivation of National Pension System (NPS) accounts. This article explains the importance of linking PAN with Aadhaar and provides a step-by-step guide to do so online.

Why It is Important to Link PAN with Aadhaar

The NPS is a retirement savings scheme introduced by the Indian government that offers a reliable source of income after retirement. This scheme has gained popularity among individuals due to its attractive returns and tax benefits. To continue enjoying the benefits provided by the NPS, it is important to follow government regulations, which includes linking PAN and Aadhaar.

Linking PAN with Aadhaar ensures that individuals follow the rules set by the government and helps in managing their retirement funds effectively. It also enables them to make the most of the benefits provided by the NPS. Failure to link PAN and Aadhaar before the deadline can lead to limitations on NPS accounts, such as restrictions on making additional contributions, limited access to account details, or even the suspension of the account altogether.

How to Link PAN with Aadhaar Online

Linking PAN with Aadhaar can be done easily online by following these steps:

Go to the official income tax e-filing website or click HERE. Find the “Quick Links” tab and click on the “Link Aadhaar” option or click HERE. On the Link Aadhaar page, fill in the required details, including your PAN, Aadhaar number, and name exactly as it appears on your Aadhaar card. Verify the details carefully to ensure accuracy, and if your Aadhaar card only mentions the year of birth and not the complete date of birth, make sure to select the checkbox indicating the same. Enter the “Captcha Code” provided for verification purposes. If you possess only an Aadhaar card and not a PAN card, select the option that says “I have only Aadhaar”. Press the “Link Aadhaar” button.

If the information you provide matches the details in the Aadhaar database, your PAN will be successfully linked with Aadhaar.

Conclusion

Linking PAN with Aadhaar is a crucial step that helps the government enhance the monitoring of financial transactions, detect tax evasion, and prevent the misuse of multiple PAN cards. It is also important for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar to continue enjoying the benefits provided by the NPS. To avoid any consequences, individuals must prioritize linking their PAN with Aadhaar before the approaching deadline of 30th June 2023.

PAN-Aadhaar linking NPS restrictions Aadhaar authentication PAN card verification Government compliance