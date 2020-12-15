Lion Mike Death -Obituary – Dead : Lion Mike has Died .
Lion Mike has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Kim Carr 6 hrs · Lions, It is with a sad heart that I inform you of the passing of Lion Mike Letwin of the Belleville Club. Lion Mike was one of those guys who contributed to his community every waking hour. Lion Mike will be sadly missed by all Lions and the community of Belleville. He loved playing Santa for the kids. It will be very difficult to fill his shoes. A private service will be held for him. R11C Dawn Hansen, A3 Bereavement Chair.
Source: (20+) Lions Clubs of District A3 | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Nancy Skipper wrote
Thoughts, hugs, and prayers for his family and his community.
Ron Hyatt wrote
Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends
