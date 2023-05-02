“Lionel Messi suspended” : Paris St-Germain suspends Lionel Messi for two weeks due to his visit to Saudi Arabia

PSG Suspends Lionel Messi for Two Weeks

Lionel Messi won the World Cup with Argentina in December

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been suspended by Paris St-Germain for two weeks after travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission this week.

The trip followed the French club’s



home defeat by Lorient



on Sunday, in which Messi played the full 90 minutes.

News Source : BBC Sport

Source Link :Lionel Messi suspended by Paris St-Germain for two weeks over Saudi Arabia trip/