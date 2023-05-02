“Lionel Messi suspended” : Paris St-Germain suspends Lionel Messi for two weeks due to his visit to Saudi Arabia

Posted on May 2, 2023

PSG Suspends Lionel Messi for Two Weeks

<

div>



Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi won the World Cup with Argentina in December

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been suspended by Paris St-Germain for two weeks after travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission this week.

The trip followed the French club’s

home defeat by Lorient

on Sunday, in which Messi played the full 90 minutes.

<

p class=”” data-reactid=”.1gtl2gariti.0.0.0.1.$paragraph-3″>
<span data-reactid=”.1gtl2gariti.0.0.0.

News Source : BBC Sport
Source Link :Lionel Messi suspended by Paris St-Germain for two weeks over Saudi Arabia trip/

Leave a Reply