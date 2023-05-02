Lionel Messi suspended : Report: PSG suspends Lionel Messi for unauthorized travel to Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi Reportedly Suspended by PSG and Might Become a Free Agent Soon

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has reportedly suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks after he missed practice to travel to Saudi Arabia for a sponsorship deal. The suspension means that Messi will not be paid during this period. The team is also not expected to extend his contract after this season, making him a free agent in one month, according to multiple reports.

Unauthorized Trip to Saudi Arabia

The Argentinean soccer star went on an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia following PSG’s loss to Lorient, sparking rumors about his future with the club. Messi reportedly asked PSG’s sporting director, Luis Campos, and manager, Christophe Galtier, permission to make the trip. The team was going to be awarded two days off if they defeated Lorient, but they lost 3-1 instead. Messi was given conditional permission to travel if the team won or drew.

PSG Fans Anticipate Messi’s Next Move

With the suspension, PSG fans are speculating about where Messi will play next. Saudi Arabia, which currently has Cristiano Ronaldo in its top league with Al-Nassr FC, can offer more cash to Messi. Ronaldo signed a 2.5-year deal worth more than 200 million euros, so that’s likely the bar for a player like Messi. However, being arguably the best player in the world still at 35 years old, Messi may still want to play for a team with competitive relevance in Europe. Barcelona, where Messi played from 2014-2021, has been floated as an idea, but it’s unclear whether they can afford him now. Their financial issues led to Messi joining PSG in the first place.

While other options remain and will certainly come to light when Messi hits the market, a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) may not be out of the cards. Miami is a destination that has been rumored to want Messi and can bid for him. Getting a player like him into the growing league would be a phenomenal draw no matter where he plays in the United States.

Conclusion

Messi’s suspension from PSG and his potential free agency have added more fuel to the speculation surrounding his future. Fans are eagerly anticipating his next move, and it remains to be seen where Messi will end up playing next. Whether it’s in Europe, Saudi Arabia, or the United States, Messi’s talent and star power will undoubtedly continue to attract attention from soccer fans around the world.

News Source : Scott Thompson

Source Link :Lionel Messi suspended by PSG after making unauthorized travel to Saudi Arabia: report/