“Lionel Messi suspension” : Paris Saint-Germain suspends Lionel Messi for two weeks

Lionel Messi Suspended and Fined by PSG for Unauthorised Trip to Saudi Arabia

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks and will impose a fine on him for taking an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. The 35-year-old forward did not report to training with PSG on Monday following the club’s 3-1 defeat to Lorient, as he was in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia.

Immediate Effect of PSG’s Sanction

The sanction imposed by PSG will take immediate effect, and Messi will not be allowed to enter the club’s facilities during the two-week period. He is likely to miss the upcoming Ligue 1 games against Troyes and Ajaccio.

Messi’s Multi-Million Pound Deal with Saudi Arabia

Messi has a multi-million pound deal with Saudi Arabia, who are interested in hosting the 2030 World Cup, to promote tourism in the country. PSG was left angered by the player prioritising that work over his commitments to them. The club was determined to make an example of the player, regardless of his status in the sport, as they crack down on discipline within the squad.

Messi’s Silence

Messi has yet to comment, but his representatives have been contacted by The Athletic. Saudi minister of tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb tweeted on Monday: “I am happy to welcome #Messi and his family to Saudi to enjoy the magical tourist destinations and authentic experiences. We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality.”

Uncertainty Surrounding Messi’s Future at PSG

Messi’s future at PSG beyond the 2022-23 season is uncertain. He joined the club from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 on a two-year contract worth €30million per year. The deal includes the option of a third year at the same rate if both parties agree to trigger the extension, but it remains unclear whether it will be triggered or not. PSG wants to rebuild around Kylian Mbappe and younger French talent, which is likely to leave Messi surplus to requirements.

