Lionel Messi suspension : PSG imposes two-week suspension on Lionel Messi for Saudi Arabia trip

Paris Saint-Germain has suspended Lionel Messi for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission, according to a source who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday. While the length of the suspension is not specified, French media reports suggest it will be for two weeks, which means Messi will miss PSG’s next two games.

Details of the Suspension

According to the unnamed source, Messi will not be allowed to train or play with the team and will not receive payment during his suspension. PSG had reportedly denied Messi’s request to make the trip, but the player went anyway. The suspension comes at a critical time for the French club, which is hoping to extend Messi’s contract beyond this season.

Messi’s Commercial Contract with Saudi Arabia

Messi has a commercial contract with Saudi Arabia to promote tourism in the Middle Eastern country. The suspension follows PSG’s surprise 3-1 loss to Lorient on Sunday, leaving the defending champions with a five-point lead over Marseille with five games left in the season. Messi played the full game.

PSG Coach’s Promise to Give Players Time Off

L’Equipe reported that PSG coach Christophe Galtier had promised to give his players two days off – Monday and Tuesday – if they beat Lorient. However, the team trained on Monday and had Tuesday off instead.

Messi’s Future at PSG

Messi joined PSG from Barcelona two years ago, and there has been speculation about where he would play next. The suspension is likely to fuel rumors about his future at the club.

PSG’s decision to suspend Messi underscores the club’s commitment to maintaining discipline and respect for its rules. As one of the world’s most celebrated footballers, Messi is expected to set an example for his teammates and adhere to the club’s policies. However, this incident raises questions about the extent to which commercial interests can conflict with a player’s obligations to his team.

