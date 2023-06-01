liquid biopsy prostate cancer diagnosis: The Potential of Liquid Biopsy in Detecting Prostate Cancer

Liquid biopsy is a cutting-edge diagnostic tool that offers a different strategy to overcome the shortcomings of conventional biopsy. By examining the circulating blood components, liquid biopsy provides a more accurate representation of the genetic profile of patient tumor subclones. The molecules found in liquid biopsy, including cell-free DNA, circulating tumor cells, cell-free proteins, exosomes, microRNAs, long noncoding RNAs, messenger RNAs, and peptides, have potential clinical applications. Liquid biopsy could recognize alterations that may identify metastatic potential of tumors and provide regular molecular monitoring for patients with inaccessible metastatic lesions or those who refuse repeat biopsies.

New technologies have been developed to find mutations and chromosomal rearrangements in circulating tumor DNA, such as digital polymerase chain reaction-based approaches. Digital PCR is used to detect circulating tumor DNA in more than 75% of patients with advanced cancer, compared with a range of 48% to 73% in patients with localized tumors. When compared with a tissue biopsy method, the use of circulating tumor DNA gives patients a viable clinical strategy with less discomfort and invasiveness. Sanger sequencing, pyrosequencing, and next-generation sequencing are the sequencing methods used. Next-generation sequencing has an edge over other approaches because of its sensitivity, which is 10 times higher. As a result, it is the most popular sequencing method for circulating tumor DNA detection.

The most frequently modified genes in prostate cancer are tumor suppressor genes, which include RB1, TP53, and PTEN. Cooperative functional loss of these tumor suppressor genes has been linked to a poor prognosis. Similarly to the Chinese study, studies show more tumor suppressor gene mutations present in metastatic prostate cancer compared with nonmetastatic prostate cancer.

PARP inhibitors have recently received significant attention for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Although PARP inhibition may be most beneficial for patients with prostate cancer and BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations, the level of effect appears to be substantially lowered in the case of most other homologous recombination gene mutations. In various stages of the disease, several PARP inhibitors are being developed in conjunction with standard therapy, such as chemotherapy, new hormone treatment, and α-particle emitters. The recent approval of rucaparib and olaparib, both in May 2020, represents much-needed progress in the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. To identify patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have homologous recombination repair mutations, the FDA has approved the FoundationOne CDx and BRACAnalysis CDx tests as companion diagnostics. This enables these patients to receive treatment with the PARP inhibitor olaparib.

