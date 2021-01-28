liquid nitrogen death Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : At least 6 dead and 9 hospitalized after liquid nitrogen leak at plant in Georgia.
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
6 dead has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.
NBC News 39m · BREAKING: At least 6 dead and 9 hospitalized after liquid nitrogen leak at plant in Georgia, emergency authorities say.
Source: (20+) NBC News – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.