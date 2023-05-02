Liquidator : Upcoming Events: The Liquidator as the Key Player in Estate Litigation

Conference on Complexities of Estate Liquidation and Litigation

Please note that both the conference and its documentation are available only in French.

Estate liquidation can often become a complicated process, resulting in deadlocks where the liquidator, legatees, and heirs may question their respective rights. This conference will focus on the main player in estate litigation – the liquidator of an estate, formerly known as the “estate executor”. We will provide an overview of the liquidator’s authorities and duty to sue. The conference will also address certain issues that may affect the interest and ability of the liquidator to continue to act on behalf of the estate. Finally, we will discuss the complex question of who pays the bill.

The conference will be hosted by Marie-Eve Labonté and Yoni Feingold, and is designed for clients interested in learning more about estate litigation and conflict resolution.

Agenda

The conference will take place on [date] from 8:30 to 10:00 am. The agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Login

8:30 to 10:00 am – Presentation and question period

Cost

This training is offered free of charge. If you are unable to attend the live training, you can choose the option to submit materials and recording on the registration page.

Webinar Materials and Recording

The conference is available via webinar. The webinar materials and recording will be made available to all registered participants.

Continuing Professional Education

Our conferences are recognized as continuing professional education activities by the Barreau du Québec. A confirmation of participation will be sent to you for your continuing education hours with the Barreau du Québec.

Join us for this informative conference on the complexities of estate liquidation and litigation. Register now to secure your spot.

News Source : Fasken

Source Link :The Liquidator: The Main Player in Estate Litigation | Upcoming Events/