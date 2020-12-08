Lisa Adams Death -Dead – Obituary :Lisa Adams known by many in Southaven (SHS Class of 1986) and Olive Branch has Died .

Offering heartfelt condolences to the family of @sprinkadams, known by many in Southaven (SHS Class of 1986) and Olive Branch. She was 52 years old and leaves behind her husband (Ben) and their four daughters. #Mississippi #COVID19 #covid19ms #RIPLisaAdams https://t.co/bZObuu7G7i — Michele Walker (@mwalkerms) December 8, 2020

