Lisa Barnard Death -Obituary – Dead : Lisa Barnard has Died .

Lisa Barnard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

University of New Haven Women’s Lacrosse 4 hrs · Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the unexpected passing of Lisa Barnard ‘11. Lisa was a beloved member of our program and campus community. Lisa was goofy, fun and always smiling. She worked hard and was always all in. There was no question how much she loved New Haven and New Haven loved her. She will be forever missed.

Jakki Gouveia wrote

If you had the privilege to meet her, you knew how special she was. She brought laughter, joy and light to everyone’s life that she touched. She played an integral role in what made our chapter so special. Today, Iota Mu gained another guardian angel. May you Rest In Peace Lisa Love. All my thoughts and love to her family

