Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer, a standout basketball player from Hubbard-Radcliffe, has passed away.

Hubbard-Radcliffe Basketball Star, Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer, a former basketball star at Hubbard-Radcliffe High School.

Lisa was a talented athlete who helped lead her team to multiple victories on the court. Her dedication and passion for the sport inspired many of her teammates and fans.

Although she may be gone, Lisa’s legacy will continue to live on through the memories and impact she made on the Hubbard-Radcliffe community. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

