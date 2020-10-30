Lisa Dillard Death -Dead : Lisa Dillard of birchwood has Died

By | October 30, 2020
0 Comment

Lisa Dillard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 28, 2020.

“Rosana Hughes on Twitter: “Lisa Dillard always had little treat bags for Valentine’s Day or Halloween. “All the kids were hers. She loved all of them like they were hers.” Dillard died when a utility vehicle collided w the school bus she was driving Tuesday. A 7yo girl also died.”

Tributes 

Kayla Williamson
October 27 at 5:36 PM ·
my heart just sunk wen u heard about the bus wreck. my son was supposed to already be off the bus wen I got the news. I couldn’t breathe. n thank God I still have my baby. zayden is fine. I pray for Lisa Dillard the driver and all the kids and their families. God watch over everyone involved.

