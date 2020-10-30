Lisa Dillard Death -Dead : Lisa Dillard of birchwood has Died

Lisa Dillard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 28, 2020.

Lisa Dillard always had little treat bags for Valentine's Day or Halloween. "All the kids were hers. She loved all of them like they were hers." Dillard died when a utility vehicle collided w the school bus she was driving Tuesday. A 7yo girl also died.

Tributes

Kayla Williamson

October 27 at 5:36 PM ·

my heart just sunk wen u heard about the bus wreck. my son was supposed to already be off the bus wen I got the news. I couldn’t breathe. n thank God I still have my baby. zayden is fine. I pray for Lisa Dillard the driver and all the kids and their families. God watch over everyone involved.

HAPPENING NOW: a vigil is about to start for the students and the bus driver involved in the deadly accident in Meigs County. Authorities say a 7 year old and the bus driver, Lisa Dillard, passed away. Here’s a look right now at community members, candles in hand: pic.twitter.com/DYEgPsGTdb — Sydney Edwards (@SydEdwardsNews) October 28, 2020