Lisa Jones Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Gloucester County, Virginia woman died “within a couple of hours” of receiving the experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID injection.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
Lisa Jones has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
CBS affiliate WTKR Channel 3 is reporting that a 58-year-old resident of Gloucester County, Virginia, has died “within a couple of hours” of receiving the experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID injection. https://t.co/KpZ15L8kMa
