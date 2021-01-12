Lisa Nowak Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lisa Nowak has Died.
Lisa Nowak has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
Jim Rowling is asking for donations. 4d · Today, I lost one of my dearest friends to pancreatic cancer – Lisa Nowak, age 59. What a life she had! And there should have been more to come. My suggestion for 2021 is that we all do less talking and less texting. Instead, we do more listening and more reading. Finally, less judging and more reflecting. I look forward to Canada Day and Independence Day . Hopefully vaccines will be administered and political differences can be minimized. God, make us a channel of your Peace.
Source: (20+) lisa nowak – Search Results | Facebook
