“Lisa Quama net worth”: Biography and Net Worth of Lisa Quama: Age, Origin, Nationality, Parents, Dance Video, and Relationship Status with Boyfriend

Lisa Quama Biography and Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Lisa Quama is a popular dancer and social media influencer born on October 22, 1998, in Sydney, Australia. She grew up with her parents and siblings in Sydney, where she attended a local school and later enrolled at the University of Sydney, where she pursued a degree in business management. Despite her love for business, Lisa was passionate about dance and often participated in dance competitions and events.

Dance Career

Lisa Quama began her dance career at a young age, and her passion for dancing grew stronger as she got older. She participated in various dance competitions and events in Australia and gained recognition for her outstanding performances. Her unique style of dancing, which blends contemporary and hip-hop, has won her many fans and followers on social media.

Lisa’s popularity on social media began to grow when she started sharing her dance videos on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Her dance videos quickly went viral, and she gained a large following on social media. Lisa’s unique style of dancing and her ability to connect with her audience has made her one of the most popular social media influencers in Australia.

Net Worth

Lisa Quama’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. She has earned a significant amount of money through her dance career and her work as a social media influencer. Lisa has collaborated with various brands and companies to promote their products and services, which has also contributed to her net worth.

Age, Origin, Nationality, and Parents

Lisa Quama was born on October 22, 1998, in Sydney, Australia. She is 23 years old and is of Australian nationality. Lisa’s parents are of Australian origin, and she grew up with her siblings in Sydney.

Dance Video

Lisa Quama is known for her outstanding dance videos, which she shares on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Her unique style of dancing, which blends contemporary and hip-hop, has won her many fans and followers on social media. Lisa’s dance videos are often accompanied by popular music tracks, and she has gained recognition for her ability to connect with her audience through her dance videos.

Boyfriend

Lisa Quama is in a relationship with her boyfriend, whose name is not known publicly. The couple has been dating for several years, and they often share pictures of each other on social media. Lisa’s boyfriend is supportive of her dance career and her work as a social media influencer. The couple is often seen together at various events and parties in Australia.

Source Link :Lisa Quama Biography and Net Worth, Age, Origin, Nationality, Parents, Dance Video, Boyfriend/

Lisa Quama dance career Lisa Quama dating history Lisa Quama family background Lisa Quama social media presence Lisa Quama net worth updates