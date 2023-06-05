“Litchi Recipes for Summer”: Fresh Litchi Rabri Recipe for a Delicious Summer Treat | A Refreshing Litchi Recipe to Try Out

Litchi Rabri: A Summer Special Recipe

Summer is the perfect season for indulging in cool and refreshing desserts. And if you’re a fan of litchi, then you’re in for a treat! Litchi Rabri is a delectable dessert that’s perfect for the summer season. It’s a creamy and sweet dish that’s made with fresh litchis and milk. The combination of the two results in a heavenly dessert that’s sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. In this article, we’ll discuss everything you need to know about Litchi Rabri, including its ingredients, recipe, and nutritional value.

Ingredients

To make litchi rabri, you’ll need the following ingredients:

1 liter full-fat milk

500 grams fresh litchis, peeled and deseeded

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

1/4 cup chopped nuts (optional)

Recipe

Now that you have all the ingredients, let’s dive into the recipe:

In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the milk over medium flame until it comes to a boil. Reduce the flame to low and let the milk simmer for 30-40 minutes. Stir the milk occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan. Once the milk has reduced to half of its original quantity, add the sugar and cardamom powder. Stir well until the sugar dissolves completely. Now add the peeled and deseeded litchis to the milk mixture. Stir gently and let it simmer for another 10-15 minutes. Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool down to room temperature. Once the mixture has cooled down, transfer it to a serving dish. Garnish with chopped nuts (optional) and litchi pieces. Refrigerate the dish for at least an hour before serving.

Nutritional Value

Litchi Rabri is a sweet and creamy dish that’s high in calories and sugar. However, it’s also rich in nutrients such as vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants. Here’s a breakdown of the nutritional value of Litchi Rabri:

Calories: 300-350 per serving

Fat: 10-15 grams per serving

Sugar: 25-30 grams per serving

Protein: 10-12 grams per serving

Fiber: 2-3 grams per serving

Vitamin C: 20-25% of the daily recommended intake

Health Benefits

Litchi Rabri may be high in calories and sugar, but it also comes with several health benefits. Here are some of the health benefits of Litchi Rabri:

Rich in antioxidants: Litchis are rich in antioxidants that help protect the body from free radicals. Free radicals are harmful molecules that can cause damage to cells and lead to several health problems. Boosts immunity: Litchis are also rich in vitamin C, which is essential for boosting the immune system. A strong immune system helps the body fight off infections and diseases. Improves digestion: Litchis are a good source of fiber, which is essential for good digestion. Fiber helps keep the digestive system healthy and prevents constipation. Promotes healthy skin: Litchis are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for healthy skin. Vitamin C helps promote collagen production, which keeps the skin firm and youthful.

Conclusion

Litchi Rabri is a delectable dessert that’s perfect for the summer season. It’s a sweet and creamy dish that’s made with fresh litchis and milk. The combination of the two results in a heavenly dessert that’s sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Litchi Rabri may be high in calories and sugar, but it also comes with several health benefits. It’s rich in antioxidants, boosts immunity, improves digestion, and promotes healthy skin. So, go ahead and try this delicious dessert today!

Litchi Desserts Indian Sweet Dishes Litchi Pudding Litchi Milkshake Refreshing Summer Desserts

News Source : Delightful kitchen by Prabha

Source Link :Litchi Rabri | litchi Rabri with fresh litchi | summer special recipe || litchi recipes/