Little Caesars employee in custody for shooting co-worker, victim pronounced dead in Glendale, AZ.

Glendale shooting victim named in Little Caesars restaurant altercation : Man in custody after shooting kills Little Caesars co-worker in Glendale

A shooting incident at a Little Caesars restaurant in Glendale, Arizona resulted in the death of a 28-year-old co-worker, according to reports from the Glendale Police Department. The suspect, who also worked at the restaurant, was found locked inside a bathroom and taken into custody without incident. Police believe the shooting was a result of a disagreement between the two men that began earlier in the week. No customers were present during the incident, and Little Caesars released a statement expressing condolences to the victim’s family and cooperating with local authorities in the ongoing investigation. The names of the suspect and victim have not yet been released, and the charges the suspect may face remain unknown.

News Source : https://www.kfyrtv.com

