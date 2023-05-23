“Little Mermaid review”: Controversial opinions overshadow The Little Mermaid review collection

Is The Little Mermaid Live-Action Remake Good?

Disney has been notorious for recycling its classic animated films and turning them into live-action remakes, and The Little Mermaid is no exception. The film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, the red-headed princess of the sea who falls in love with a human prince and makes a deal with the villainous Ursula, played by Melissa McCarthy. While the film is highly anticipated, critics have mixed reviews about its quality.

According to the 100+ reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, The Little Mermaid has a 70% rating, indicating that it is not a bad film. However, negative and positive reviews are equally present, suggesting that critics are divided about the movie’s quality. While it may still trend positively as more reviews come flooding in, nothing suggests that audiences will be singing along to it like the original anytime soon.

One of the film’s redeeming qualities is Sebastian, the crab who serves as Ariel’s friend and guardian. Critics have praised the character’s performance, but it is not enough to make up for the movie’s shortcomings. The film may still see viewers flock to theaters, as they have even with other Disney films that did not do too well with critics, such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie. However, it begs the question: is this all Disney has amounted to?

Disney and its massive cultural influence on beauty standards, gender roles, and racial stereotypes used to be the center of attention, not its constant remaking of films that were perfectly fine as is. While these remakes continue to sell well with audiences, it is one thing to remake one of the best-animated films of all time, and it is another to do it and for it to fall flat relative to the original material. The Little Mermaid may not be dead in the water, but it certainly feels like it falls in the latter category.

Despite the mixed reviews, Melissa McCarthy has received a ton of praise from critics for her performance as Ursula. The actress has proven time and again that she can play both comedic and dramatic roles with ease. Her portrayal of the iconic villain is no exception, as she adds her own touch to the character while still staying true to the original.

Overall, The Little Mermaid live-action remake may not live up to its animated predecessor, but it still has its moments. The film may not be a complete disaster, but it also does not do justice to the original material. Disney’s constant remaking of its older classic animated movies may have done wonders for its bottom line, but it would be nice to see the company take more risks and explore its embarrassment of riches further. As for The Little Mermaid, it will likely see viewers flock to theaters this weekend, but it remains to be seen whether it will be a hit or a miss.

