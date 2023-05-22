Little Price Jr. : Fatal shooting of Little Price Jr. on 3400 block of Stanton Road, SE – May 20, 2023

“Fatal Shooting of Little Price Jr. on 3400 Block of Stanton Road, SE: Suspect Still at Large”

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch is requesting public assistance in the investigation of a fatal shooting that occurred on May 20 on the 3400 block of Stanton Road SE. The victim has been identified as Little Price Jr., aged 36. Unfortunately, there are no updates available for this case at this time. Please check back later for notifications. Thank you.

News Source : D.C. Witness

Homicide investigation Stanton Road crime scene Southeast DC murder Police investigation in DC Crime scene analysis in Washington DC