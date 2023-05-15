Liv Boeree expresses sadness over Doyle Brunson’s passing. || #RIPDoyleBrunson

Liv Boeree mourns the death of Doyle Brunson

The poker world was left in shock and sadness upon hearing the news of the passing of the legendary Doyle Brunson. The 87-year-old poker player and author was a true icon in the industry, and his contributions to the game will never be forgotten.

Brunson’s impact on the game

Brunson’s impact on the game of poker cannot be overstated. He was a two-time World Series of Poker champion and a winner of numerous other major tournaments throughout his career. He also authored several books on poker strategy, including the classic Super/System, which is still considered a must-read for any serious poker player today.

Brunson was known for his aggressive style of play and his ability to read his opponents. He was also a mentor to many younger players, and his advice and guidance helped shape the careers of some of today’s top pros.

Liv Boeree’s tribute

Liv Boeree, a professional poker player and television presenter, was one of the many people in the poker community who mourned Brunson’s passing. In a heartfelt tribute posted on her social media accounts, Boeree spoke about the impact Brunson had on her own career.

“Doyle was one of the first poker players I ever heard of,” Boeree wrote. “I remember reading Super/System when I was just starting out, and it had a huge impact on me. I learned so much from his writing and from watching him play over the years.”

Boeree went on to talk about her experiences playing against Brunson in live tournaments. “I had the privilege of playing against Doyle a few times, and it was always an incredible experience,” she said. “He was always so gracious and respectful at the table, and he had this incredible aura about him that just commanded respect.”

A loss for the community

Brunson’s passing is a huge loss for the poker community. He was not only a great player, but also a beloved figure in the industry. His contributions to the game will be remembered for generations to come, and his impact on the lives of those he mentored and inspired cannot be overstated.

As Boeree said in her tribute, “Doyle was a true legend, and he will be missed by so many people. Rest in peace, Doyle.”

