“LIV Golfers”: Exploring the Number of LIV Golfers Participating in the 2023 PGA Championship and More

The LIV Golf members are set to participate in the PGA Championship, the second major tournament of the golf year, as long as they qualify organically. The PGA of America has not banned LIV from its tournament, and 18 rebel tour members have qualified for the championship through various means.

Phil Mickelson, one of the 18 members, was unhappy with the PGA of America’s treatment of LIV members, but he has since deleted his tweet and is ready to participate in the field. Mickelson came second in a tie with fellow LIV rebel Brooks Koepka at the Masters and believes that he can win another major tournament.

The LIV members have qualified through various ways, including former PGA Champions, winners of the last five The U.S. Opens, winners of the last five The Masters, winners of the last five The Open Championships, winners of the last three The Players Championship, top three ranked on the OWGR International Federation Ranking List, current Senior PGA Champion, the low 15 scorers and ties from the previous year’s PGA Championship, the 20 low scorers in the most recent PGA Professional Championship, the 70 leaders in PGA Championship points list, members of the latest USA and Europe Ryder Cup Teams who are also in the OWGR top 100 one week prior to the tournament’s beginning, any tournament winner that is co-sponsored or approved by the PGA Tour since the previous Championship, and the PGA’s invitation.

The PGA can also invite whoever they please that doesn’t meet the qualifications, but it is highly unlikely that they would ever invite a rebel from LIV Golf.

The question on everyone’s mind is whether a LIV player can break through and win the PGA Championship. With 18 LIV members in the field, there is a possibility that one of them might win, especially after Mickelson’s impressive performance at the Masters. Mickelson believes that he can win another major tournament, and he might just do it at the PGA Championship.

The LIV Golf members have shaken up the golf world, and their participation in major tournaments has opened up new possibilities for the sport. While some may see them as rebels, others see them as innovators who are pushing the sport forward.

The PGA Championship promises to be an exciting event, with the top golfers in the world competing for the championship title. The LIV Golf members are sure to add an element of intrigue to the tournament, and golf fans are eagerly waiting to see if one of them can break through and win the championship.

News Source : Zachary Roberts

Source Link :How many LIV Golfers are playing in the 2023 PGA Championship? Exploring the participants and more/