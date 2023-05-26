“Liv Swearingen Net Worth”: The Amp World’s Liv Swearingen: A Comprehensive Look into Her Biography, Relationships, Net Worth, Age, Profession, and Following.

Liv Swearingen Lifestyle (Amp world) Biography, Relationship, Net worth, Age, Profession, Following.

Introduction

Liv Swearingen is a popular lifestyle blogger and social media influencer who has gained a considerable following on various social media platforms. She is known for her stylish and chic lifestyle, which she shares with her followers through her blog, Instagram, and YouTube channel. In this article, we will take a closer look at Liv Swearingen’s biography, relationship, net worth, age, profession, and following.

Biography

Liv Swearingen was born on October 3, 1996, in the United States. She grew up in a loving family and attended a local high school. After completing her high school education, Liv went on to pursue a degree in marketing at the University of Oregon. During her time in college, Liv discovered her passion for fashion and lifestyle, which led her to start her blog, Amp world.

Amp world is a lifestyle blog that focuses on fashion, beauty, travel, and food. Liv’s blog quickly gained popularity, and she started to collaborate with various fashion brands and influencers. Today, Amp world has become a successful brand, and Liv is considered one of the most influential lifestyle bloggers in the industry.

Relationship

Liv Swearingen is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend, Eric Lombardo. Eric is a professional photographer and videographer who has collaborated with Liv on various projects. The couple has been dating for a few years and often shares pictures and videos of their adventures together on social media.

Net Worth

Liv Swearingen’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. Her income mainly comes from her blog, Amp world, where she collaborates with various fashion brands and influencers. Liv also earns money from her social media platforms, where she promotes products and services to her followers.

Age

Liv Swearingen is 24 years old. She was born on October 3, 1996.

Profession

Liv Swearingen is a lifestyle blogger and social media influencer. Her blog, Amp world, focuses on fashion, beauty, travel, and food. Liv collaborates with various fashion brands and influencers to create content for her blog. She also has a considerable following on Instagram and YouTube, where she shares pictures and videos of her stylish lifestyle.

Following

Liv Swearingen has a significant following on various social media platforms. She has over 300,000 followers on Instagram and over 50,000 subscribers on YouTube. Liv’s followers are mainly young women who are interested in fashion, beauty, travel, and food. They look up to Liv for inspiration and follow her to stay updated on the latest fashion trends and lifestyle tips.

Conclusion

Liv Swearingen is a successful lifestyle blogger and social media influencer who has gained a considerable following on various social media platforms. She is known for her stylish and chic lifestyle, which she shares with her followers through her blog, Instagram, and YouTube channel. Liv’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000, and she collaborates with various fashion brands and influencers to create content for her blog. Her followers look up to her for inspiration and follow her to stay updated on the latest fashion trends and lifestyle tips.

Source Link :Liv Swearingen Lifestyle (Amp world) Biography, Relationship, Net worth, Age, Profession, Following./

Liv Swearingen Biography Liv Swearingen Relationship Liv Swearingen Net worth Liv Swearingen Age Liv Swearingen Profession