“Live-action adaptation success”: 10 Ways the Live-Action Adaptation Overcame Skepticism

Several live-action adaptations of classic Disney animated films have been released in recent years. 2023 brought The Little Mermaid to life, a production with a considerable degree of controversy surrounding it even before its release. Nevertheless, it swept the box office on opening weekend. Here are ten ways The Little Mermaid proved skeptics wrong.

Ariel’s Portrayal

One of the complaints with the original The Little Mermaid is Ariel’s eagerness to leave her entire life behind to pursue, well, a man. Halle Bailey’s nuanced portrayal shows that Ariel is much more than a love-stricken mermaid.

Melissa’s McCarthy’s Performance

One of the best elements of just about any Disney movie is the villains. Melissa McCarthy delivers a truly hilarious performance as Ursula.

The Musical Numbers

The music in The Little Mermaid is catchy and keeps audiences humming along as Ariel tries to make Eric fall for her. Halle Bailey and the rest of the ensemble delivered a truly magnificent set of songs through modernized scores that better fit the story and Ariel’s journey.

Sebastian and Scuttle

Sebastian and Scuttle are an unlikely duo, and that’s what makes them so entertaining to watch. Combined, they keep Ariel safe while showing her the support she needs as she explores an unknown land alongside Eric.

The New Characters

The Little Mermaid introduces a variety of characters that move the story along while innovating it. Audiences are drawn to these characters and their interactions with Ariel and Eric.

Exploring the Land

The live adaptation actually shows Ariel exploring the land she so longs to be part of. From trying new food and embracing its culture to interacting with its people, Ariel falls in love with everything the human world has to offer, making her journey that much more compelling.

Ariel and Eric’s Relationship

The live-adaptation gives audiences an Ariel that falls in love with every facet of Eric. Their relationship feels organic and by the end of the film, them leaving their respective homes to explore the world together feels justified.

The Cinematography

Simply put, the cinematography in The Little Mermaid is mesmerizing. Audiences are transported to an uncharted, magical land where anything is possible.

Social Commentaries

The Little Mermaid tackles important social commentaries during its runtime. Prejudice is the most glaring commentary, as both the mermaids and humans hold the other’s race in contempt. Resentment, as Ursula is driven to settle the score with her brother, Triton, by dethroning him at whatever cost.

The Story

The Little Mermaid holds its own by redefining Hans Christian Anderson’s original tale in a modern yet fantastical way. The Little Mermaid draws in audiences because it’s relatable all across the board.

In conclusion, The Little Mermaid is a fantastic live-action adaptation that proved skeptics wrong in every way. From the portrayal of Ariel to the social commentaries, the film has something for everyone. It’s a must-watch for all Disney and fairy tale fans alike.

